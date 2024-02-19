Michael Chandler headed to WWE after missing out on UFC 300 headliner with Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler is headed to WWE Raw after failing to secure the UFC 300 headliner.

The former Bellator MMA champion seems content to wait for Irish megastar Conor McGregor to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. When, or if that even happens remains a mystery to everyone, including Dana White. The UFC CEO recently suggested that a fall return could be in the cards for the former two-division titleholder, but even that seems uncertain.

Over the last several months, rumors ran rampant suggesting that the pair would finally deliver their TUF 31 payoff in the UFC 300 headliner on April 13. We now know that won’t be the case after White revealed that Alex Pereira will put his light heavyweight title on the line against former champion Jamahal Hill in the landmark event’s headliner.

“What could have been,” Chandler wrote on X, referencing the missed opportunity to headline UFC 300 opposite McGregor.

#ufc30 – What could have been… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 18, 2024

Michael Chandler is Headed to WWE Raw

Instead of sitting around waiting, Michael Chandler is headed to WWE Raw on Monday night in Anaheim — the site of last weekend’s UFC 298 card. Unfortunately, it appears as though Chandler’s appearance will be purely promotional so don’t expect him to jump inside the ring and mix it up with Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

“See yall at #WWERaw tomorrow night,” Chandler posted.

Of course, WWE and the UFC are housed under the same parent company — TKO Group — allowing for stars from both organizations to make crossover appearances.

Will you be tuning into WWE’s flagship show on Monday night as the promotion quickly approaches the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania?