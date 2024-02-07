Dana White provides bleak update on Conor McGregor – Michael Chandler fight: ‘Hopefully it happens in the Fall’

UFC CEO, Dana White has provided another bleak update on the fighting future of former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor and his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, claiming the long-anticipated bout between the duo could be reserved until the Fall of this year at the very earliest.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he featured in a trilogy rubber match against common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

As for Chandler, the Kill Cliff FC staple has been sidelined since 2022, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to former interim gold holder, Poirier – and has remained out of action in the since, in the hope of landing a bout against McGregor.

And growing increasingly impatient with his sidelining, earlier this week, McGregor urged White to get a date “set” for his comeback – having initially claimed he would be fighting at UFC 302 on June 29. during International Fight Week later this summer.

Dana White gives update on Conor McGregor’s return to UFC

Tonight, however, White has provided a rather disappointing update for fans hopeful of seeing the Dubliner in the summer, claiming McGregor’s long-awaited comeback in a fight against Chandler is likely not going to take place until the Fall of this year – “hopefully”.

“Eventually,” Dana White said of a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Hopefully this year. There is no date. I’m hoping for the fall. [Hopefully] we get it done in the fall.”

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in a welterweight main event fight.

