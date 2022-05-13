Michael Chandler believes he fractured his shinbone moments before delivering a jaw-dropping knockout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Chandler (23-7-0) stepped into the Octagon at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ with the goal of getting back into the win column after a two-fight skid. In the process, Chandler provided the live audience and fans at home with a stunning first-round front-kick KO of ‘El Cucuy’.

A closer look at Michael Chandler’s DEVASTATING knockout over Tony Ferguson 🤯



🎥 (@UFC) pic.twitter.com/u0Ke5oMbw5 — Lewis Simpson (@LewisSimpsonMMA) May 8, 2022

While discussing the bout on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler confirmed that his shinbone was likely fractured from one of the two kicks thrown that evening.

“God did not create our bones to crack up against each other like we do,” said Chandler. “I threw two kicks in that fight – one on Tony’s inside right leg as he was a southpaw. He switched stances and I hit him with a really hard low kick as well.”

“So [my] shinbone is jacked up, could have a fracture in there. My ankle has had some problems in the past. Obviously, the dislocated finger… it was definitely a hundred percent dislocated after having Dr. Davidson look at it,” Chandler said.

Michael Chandler’s Knockout Created a Scary Situation For Tony Ferguson Fans

Early in the fight, Ferguson appeared to have Chandler on the ropes as he landed clean causing Chandler’s right eye to swell significantly. Luckily for ‘Iron’ Mike, it only took 17 seconds of the second round for Chandler to send Ferguson crashing to the mat with a kick to the chin, reminiscent of Anderson Silva’s beloved front-kick to the face of Vitor Belfort at UFC 126.

‘El Cucuy’ remained unconscious for multiple minutes causing concern among fans. Thankfully Ferguson regained consciousness and was released from a local hospital following a CT scan that evening.

After his win, Michael Chandler had words with Nate Diaz on Twitter with the both seemingly agreeing to a bout slated for UFC 277 on July 30. The UFC has not commented on the potential bout as of yet.

Would you like to see Michael Chandler vs. Nate Diaz?