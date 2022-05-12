Michael Chandler has admitted that when it comes to a potential future fight with former interim UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, he is wholly disinterested – claiming the Lousiana native disregarded him upon his initial landing in the promotion.

Michael Chandler, who managed to land his second UFC victory last weekend on the main card of UFC 274, stopped former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson with a spectacular second round front kick knockout – adding the Oxnard to a debut stoppage success against Dan Hooker.

Previously challenging for vacant lightweight spoils, the Sanford MMA staple suffered a second round knockout loss to now-former gold holder, Charles Oliveira last May, before dropping a unanimous decision loss to another former interim champion, Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November.

Issuing a series of call outs following his second round win over Ferguson in Phoenix, Arizona – Chandler welcomed rematches with both Oliveira and Gaethje, as well as offering to fight former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, as well as Nate Diaz at the welterweight limit.

Appearing on The MMA Hour this week, Chandler broached the subject of a pairing with the above noted, Poirier, first claiming that he had no interest in fighting the American Top Team puncher, before questioning if he was actually a big enough draw.

“I have no interest in fighting Dustin (Poirier), honestly,” Michael Chandler said on The MMA Hour. “I got asked the other day who I would see as a champion if it wasn’t me or (inaudible) and I completely forgot about him. To be quite honest, man, I think he’s a great dude, I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside when I came into the organization.”

“He (Dustin Poirier) completely disregarded me, acted as though I didn’t deserve to be where I was,” Michael Chandler said. “So maybe it’s a little bit more of a personal issue but, I also don’t think Dustin – is Dustin a draw, you know? I guess, he is the number two guy – ranked number two now, but he’s kinda just stayed at number two.

Dustin Poirier initially voiced his displeasure with Michael Chandler fighting for a vacant title last May

Chandler then claimed that Poirier’s lack of clarity on his continued fighting future following his December title challenge loss to Oliveira also makes him cautious regarding the possibility of chasing a fight with him.

“And, you know, I don’t know how active he’s gonna be,” Michael Chandler said. “But I did see he tweeted I was saying everybody else’s name but his, as if I didn’t want to fight him because of technical reasons, or whatnot. I just forgot about him to be honest with you. Hats off to him for what he’s done in his career and I respect the heck out of him – he makes some good hot sauce, but as of right now, I don’t really have a desire to fight him.”

With the stripping of Oliveira as the undisputed lightweight champion, the rankings at 155lbs took a tumble across the board, however, Chandler managed to land the #5 spot in the official stack with his win over Ferguson.