Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort wants a shot at Tommy Fury for his next test in the boxing ring, and he thinks he can take away his undefeated record.

Belfort passed his last test in the ring with flying colors, in a first-round finish over heavyweight legend Evander Holyfield. He was originally supposed to face Oscar De La Hoya before De La Hoya pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Belfort is slated to face former boxing champion Chad Dawson next at Triller Triad Combat 2 on Feb. 26. After that, he wants a shot at Fury, as he said in a recent interview with TheScore.

“I will fight him anytime,” Belfort said. “Tommy Fury, it’s a shame you were going to fight Jake Paul. Fighting a YouTuber is a shame. (Paul) is a piece of shit. Not as a person – as a fighter.

“Tommy Fury, I’m up to the challenge. Let’s make this duel.”

Vitor Belfort Is Looking To Continue His Rise In This Latest Combat Chapter

Fury was supposed to take on Jake Paul last month before withdrawing on short notice with a rib injury. Paul went on to knock out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round in their high-stakes rematch.

Following his win over Holyfield, Belfort also called out both Logan and Jake Paul for a fight. There had been some preliminary talks for Belfort to face Logan next, but negotiations never materialized.

There are plenty of other matchups that also make sense for Belfort’s next few boxing fights. There has been some interest in a boxing rematch between Anderson Silva and Belfort, years after they competed for the middleweight title in the UFC.

Regardless, Belfort wants big-name opponents for this new boxing journey, and Fury is a name that could make sense for him next.

Would you want to see Vitor Belfort vs. Tommy Fury?

