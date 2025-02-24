Michael Chandler doubtful on UFC return for rival Conor McGregor: ‘I ain’t betting on it’

Ahead of his return at UFC 314, Michael Chandler claims he’s now unsure if arch-rival, Conor McGregor ever makes good on his return to the Octagon to land a fight against him — revealing he is not willing to “bet” on an eventual comeback for the Dubliner.

Chandler, who has moved on a failed pairing with former duel-weight champion, McGregor back in June at UFC 303 during International Fight Week, has since returned in a rematch against Charles Oliveira last November.

And co-headlining the card, Missouri veteran Chandler suffered his second career loss to the former champion, over the course of five rounds in a unanimous decision defeat against the Sao Paulo fan-favorite.

Returning to action in another five round co-main event at UFC 314 in April, Chandler will welcomed surging Liverpool grappler, Paddy Pimblett to action in Miami, in a pairing which he claims will prove too much for the ex-Cage Warriors star.

“Obviously in his UFC debut, he (Paddy Pimblett) got dropped,” Micahel Chandler told ESPN. “(He) had some adversity there, was able to come back. I think the Jared Gordon fight, he lost that fight. I do think he was fading in the Tony Ferguson fight, and now he’s locked into the cage for 25 minutes against one of the most ferocious guys in the lightweight division. I can fight 50 minutes, let alone 25 minutes.

Michael Chandler now uncertain on Conor McGregor showdown

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned tonight, Chandler claimed he was no longer willing to hang his hat on a pairing with McGregor in his return to action — or if he ever makes good on a comeback to combat sports.

My heart of heart says Conor’s (McGregor) got to come back to his first love,” Michael Chandler told. “Every single thing that he has can be tied back, in some way or another, to the UFC, the opportunity that they gave him. Does he want his legacy to be… My last fight, I broke my leg and I touted the greatest comeback in combat sports history. I fooled everybody for a couple of years and then signed on the dotted line to fight Michael Chandler and then pulled out of the fight, never to return again.

“I don’t think he wants his legacy to be that,” Michael Chandler explained. “Then again, I haven’t walked a mile in that man’s shoes, so I’m not going to say what he is thinking. My heart of hearts says he’s coming back at some point, but if I was a betting man, I ain’t put money on it.”