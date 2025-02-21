Michael Chandler doubts Paddy Pimblett can handle his pace at UFC 314: ‘I’m one ferocious guy’

Set to make his return in the co-main event of UFC 314, Michael Chandler has claimed he’s unsure incoming foe, Paddy Pimblett can match a “ferocious” pace he will look to exact in their five round clash.

Chandler, who will look to snap a two-fight losing run in his return to action in April, was confirmed to co-headline UFC 314 earlier this week, taking on surging Liverpool grappling talent, Pimblett over the course of five rounds in Miami.

Most recently featuring in a potential title eliminator rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last year, Michael Chandler would suffer his second career loss to the former lightweight champion, dropping a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds.

Michael Chandler plans to set “ferocious” pace on Paddy Pimblett

And now set to compete over a sanctioned 25-minute limit to boot in April, former title chaser, Chandler has claimed he may prove to be too “ferocious” for Pimblett when he sets a pace on the ex-Cage Warriors star.

“Obviously in his UFC debut, he (Paddy Pimblett) got dropped,” Micahel Chandler told ESPN. “(He) had some adversity there, was able to come back. I think the Jared Gordon fight, he lost that fight. I do think he was fading in the Tony Ferguson fight, and now he’s locked into the cage for 25 minutes against one of the most ferocious guys in the lightweight division. I can fight 50 minutes, let alone 25 minutes.

“I just fought Charles Oliveira, one of the greatest to ever do it, for 25 minutes at Madison Square Garden,” Michael Chandler explained. “These are going to be deep waters that he’s never been in before. … This is my third or fourth time training for a five-round fight in the UFC. I’m comfortable in the deep waters. I prepare perfectly. It’s going to be a whole different ball game when you’re locked in there for 25 minutes.”

And already offering an early prediction for his fight with Liverpool starlet, Pimblett, Chandler claims he will stop the “hype train” in their UFC 314 — courtesy of an early knockout win.

“The Paddy train stops in Miami, and he’s going to have to go back to the drawing board,” Chandler continued. “He’s a great dude, but I plan on landing some big punches and finishing him early.”