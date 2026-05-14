Khamzat Chimaev Finally Reveals Real Reason Behind His Shockingly Respectful Exchange With Sean Strickland After UFC 328: “That Guy Lowered His Head”

Khamzat Chimaev has finally addressed where his rivalry with Sean Strickland stands after their fight.

Last Saturday, Chimaev lost his middleweight title in a razor-close split decision to Strickland after a grueling five-round war in their heated UFC 328 main event. The buildup was filled with deeply personal trash talk, escalating to the point where “Borz” even kicked Strickland during a tense pre-fight press conference under heavy security, with the hostility only growing sharper heading into fight night.

However, once the Octagon doors shut, the former training partners-turned-rivals caught everyone off guard by touching gloves multiple times during the fight. After the decision, Chimaev displayed notable sportsmanship by wrapping the belt around Strickland, as both camps shared a respectful exchange.

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed what sparked the sudden shift in his demeanor after the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev Opens Up On Why He Was All Smiles With Sean Strickland After UFC 328

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to social media to reflect on his UFC 328 clash with Sean Strickland, revealing that their post-fight embrace came after Strickland apologized for his pre-fight remarks, prompting the former middleweight champion to take the high road and let it go.

“And regarding that guy, he said a lot of unnecessary things. People were asking why I shook his hand and why I put the belt on him afterward. We don’t have the habit of talking or fighting after a loss. If we fight, we fight inside the cage, and we fight as best as we can. What Allah has decided is no longer in our control. That guy lowered his head and asked for forgiveness. If a person asks for forgiveness, I can forgive him. I’m not an oppressor, so I would refuse to forgive,” Chimaev said on Instagram stories (via Home of Fight).

🚨 Khamzat Chimaev went on stories to explain why he was friendly with Sean Strickland despite all of the trash talk that was said:



"And regarding that guy — he said a lot of unnecessary things. People were asking why I shook his hand and why I put the belt on him afterward. We… pic.twitter.com/xCvOmtVGtK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 12, 2026

After the fight, the outspoken American approached Chimaev’s corner and was heard apologizing for the harsh pre-fight words. He then doubled down during his Octagon interview, publicly burying the hatchet with another apology for the trash talk.

I just want to apologize to my American fans, to my Muslim fans, and my Christian fans,” Strickland said. “I went too f*cking hard. I’ll admit it. I respect all of you guys. Chechnya has great fighters. They’re savage. He’s a f*cking savage.”