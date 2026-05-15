Ronda Rousey: Netflix Fight will “Smash” Women’s Sports Pay Record

Ronda Rousey is ready to cash in on her first MMA fight in a decade. The former UFC bantamweight champion believes her comeback bout against Gina Carano this weekend will shatter the pay record for female combat sports athletes, undercutting the $5 million both Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor earned for their boxing trilogy last year. Rousey’s last UFC purse was $3 million before her 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes. The fight takes place Saturday, May 16 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, streaming live on Netflix.

Rousey is headlining the debut card for Most Valuable Promotions, a Netflix-backed venture positioning itself as genuine competition to the UFC. This isn’t her first choice. Rousey approached UFC president Dana White about orchestrating her return but talks collapsed. She recalled sitting down with UFC leadership while lactating after giving birth, claiming they didn’t take her seriously. “I think they’re regretting not making it happen now,” Rousey said at the final press conference.

Rona Rousey Eyes Historic Payday in Gina Carano Return, Takes Swing at UFC Over Comeback Terms

“Mine is making history, making a cultural impact and influencing the future of the sport. I’ve already won a record eight consecutive title fights, there’s nothing left for me to do in UFC. So now me and Gina are smashing the record for the most women have been paid in combat sports.”

Rousey walked from MMA following her knockout loss to Nunes, later transitioning to WWE and acting roles. Her opponent, Carano, carries her own layoff narrative. The 44-year-old was one of the first women to headline a major MMA promotion card in 2009 but stepped back early in her career. Carano later moved into acting, working on The Mandalorian until she was fired in 2021.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey face off during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

She’s spoken openly about mental health struggles and weight gain during that period, crediting Rousey with motivating her return. “I’ve worked so hard. Having Ronda as the goal got me out of bed every morning,” Carano said.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Gina Carano speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

The card itself features heavyweight names that would normally dominate fight week. Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, faces Philipe Lins. Fan favorite Nate Diaz takes on Mike Perry. Yet the spotlight stayed locked on Rousey and Carano throughout media day. Rousey fielded more questions than any other fighter on the 22-fighter lineup, speaking both as an athlete and MVP’s promotional figurehead.

Rousey remains confident the partnership with Netflix and MVP signals a shift in MMA’s power structure. “Who can say the success of this fight won’t give the competition the UFC needs and give bargaining power back to the fighters?” she stated at the presser. She predicted the event could become the most-watched MMA broadcast in history, a crown currently held by various blockbuster UFC events over the years. Organizers explicitly target this record.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey face off during the Press Conference for Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano at Intuit Dome on May 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

The relationship between Rousey and Carano stands apart from typical combat sports rivalries. Rather than trash talk, Rousey praised her opponent, acknowledging Carano’s inspiration during her own early fighting years. If Carano pulls off the upset, Rousey said she’d be genuinely happy to be part of what she called “the greatest comeback story of all time.”