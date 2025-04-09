Michael Chandler is under pressure at UFC 314, says Daniel Cormier

UFC star Michael Chandler is under a significant amount of pressure heading into UFC 314, says UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

As we know, Michael Chandler will compete against Paddy Pimblett this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 314. While some may see it as just another fight, others believe that this is a real do or die moment in Chandler’s career.

Regardless of which side of the fence you fall on, there’s no way of denying that Michael Chandler is in desperate need of a win following a poor run of form inside the cage. In the eyes of Daniel Cormier, there’s a significant amount of pressure on his shoulders right now.

Daniel Cormier explains the pressure on Michael Chandler’s shoulders

“I asked you earlier if the most pressure was on Volk, it’s not, and I said I believe Chandler has more pressure,” Cormier said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen. “You want me to tell you why? Michael Chandler has found himself in a very, very hard-to-reach bit of company.

“He’s that guy that, win or lose, nothing really affects him, right? If he wins, people go, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ Knocked out Dan Hooker, kicked Tony Ferguson in the face. If he loses – man, him and Charles Oliveira, he had him. It was this close, about to become the champion, Charles got him.

“Eh, not that big of a deal. Him and Dustin Poirier, he loses. ‘Oh, that was a great fight,’ but Dustin got the job done, submitted him. He fought Justin Gaethje, that was a tremendous fight, but Gaethje won. Charles Oliveira, he stood up with him and slammed him backwards.

“What I’m getting at, Chael, is Michael Chandler has fought in the UFC six times. He’s won twice. If he loses again, now you’re not losing to Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira. You’re losing to the next generation. You cannot lose to the next generation guy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie