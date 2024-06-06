Michael Chandler remains cryptic amid uncertainty on UFC 303: ‘When you encounter resistance, go right through it’

ByRoss Markey
Michael Chandler remains cryptic amid uncertainty on UFC 303 fight: 'When you encounter resistance, go through it'

Amid the continued speculation regarding the status of his UFC 303 headliner against former two-division champion, Conor McGregor later this month, former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler remains positive – albeit cryptic on his social media. 

Chandler, the current number six ranked dvisional contender, has been sidelined for almost two years, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission defeat to former interim champion and common-foe, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Chandler UFC 4

And slated to headline UFC 303 later this month in a main event clash against the above-mentioned, McGregor at the welterweight limit, Chandler has remained tight-lipped on the status of his fight with the Dubliner at the end of the month, amid continued speculation the pairing is in deep jeopardy.

Plying his trade at Kill Cliff FC in Florida, Chandler reportedly had his bags packed and was heading to the airport late Sunday night when he received word that a planned press event in Dublin the following afternoon had been postponed by the promotion, leading to a mass media fiasco in the time since.

Replacement fight floated as Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in jeopardy for UFC 303
Mandatory Credit: Stacy Revere

Furthermore, the former Bellator MMA star revealed that he was returning to his residence in Tennessee if anyone was looking for him – leading to fans speculating that his bout with McGregor had all but hit the skids.

However, yesterday’s reports cited “great positivity” and “optimism” the two would headline UFC 303 as planned at the end of the month, with McGregor sharing a picture of himself inside a medical examination office overnight, amid rumors he had suffered an injury during training camp.

Michael Chandler remains tight-lipped on UFC 303 return

On his social media tonight, Chandler spoke of “resistance” amid speculation of his UFC 303 main event grudge fight with McGregor, albeit cryptically. 

Conor McGregor set to face off with Michael Chandler at Dublin press conference ahead of UFC 303
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“This life wasn’t meant to be lived lukewarm,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “Find your way or FORCE a path toward what you want. When you encounter resistance, go right through it. Walk on. See you at the top!”

