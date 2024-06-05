Photos – Conor McGregor all smiles as he poses in medical examination room amid UFC 303 fight fiasco

Amid continued speculation over his participation in a scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor appears to be in good spirits – posting a photo of himself smiling in what appears to be a medical examination office.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of promotion, is still set to headline UFC 303 at the end of this month during International Fight Week, taking on the above-mentioned Chandler at the welterweight limit.

However, in recent days, speculation has been rife that the pairing of the two rivals may be in distinct jeopardy, with a pre-fight press conference at the 3Arena in Dublin to promote UFC 303 abruptly postponed the morning of the event.

With fans and pundits questioning if some form of issue, potentially an injury of sorts had prevented Conor McGregor – who cancelled his own media obligations with UFC’s broadcast partners, another spanner appeared to be thrown into the works.

A later report then detailed how while the bout between McGregor and Chandler was till a-go for UFC 303, the promotion had floated potential “fill-in” opponents for the main event fight, as well as a “replacement” headliner bout altogether for the card.

And today, another updated surfaced with reports claiming there was “great positivity” and “optimism” that McGregor would be fighting Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. – with the Dubliner previously placing the blame on pre-fight media event cancellation on “obstacles”.

Conor McGregor shares photo in medical examination office

Still, however, speculation still mounts regarding a potential issue for the Crumlin striker in the form of an undisclosed injury – but the former appears to be in good spirits on social media tonight, posting a picture of him stretched back on a medical chair.

Do you think Conor McGregor fights at UFC 303 later this month?