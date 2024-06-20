‘Iron’ Michael Chandler posts cryptic message on social media signaling for potential BMF title fight

After missing out on a chance to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 303, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler appears to be targeting the promotion’s baddest motherf*cker.

After nearly two years on the shelf, the former Bellator MMA champion was scheduled to step into the main event spotlight on June 29 for a long-awaited clash with the returning Irish megastar. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped after it was revealed that McGregor sustained an injury, forcing him to bow out of the bout.

Recently, McGregor’s friend and training partner Peter Queally claimed that the fight would be rebooked for September. However, it looks like Chandler may already have his eyes on the UFC’s bragging rights belt and, more importantly, the man who’s carrying it around.

Of course, ‘Iron’ is clearly using the phonetic alphabet to spell out BMF. He followed that up with another post on social media featuring his head superimposed on the body of Maximus Decimus Meridus, Russell Crowe’s character in the 2000 Best Picture winner, Gladiator.

“Blessed Man Forever,” Chandler wrote in the caption.

Will it be conor mcGregor or Max Holloway for Michael Chandler?

Currently, the BMF title resides with former featherweight champion Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ captured the belt with an insane buzzer-beating KO of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April.

As it stands, Holloway is primed for a title clash with the reigning 145-pound champion Ilia Topuria later this year, though no official announcement has been made by the UFC.

Are you interested in seeing Michael Chandler pivot to a BMF title fight with Holloway, or should the Missouri native continue to hold out for his red panty night with ‘Mystic Mac’?