Conor McGregor’s teammate reveals timeline for rescheduled scrap with Michael Chandler

Bellator MMA standout and Conor McGregor teammate Peter Queally has offered some insight into when we might see the Irish megastar step back inside the Octagon.

After nearly three years on the shelf, ‘Mystic Mac’ was scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 opposite ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case after McGregor withdrew from the bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Queally confirmed that he has some inside information on McGregor’s injury, though he refused to disclose those details. He did however offer fans a timeline for when we could see McGregor finally throw hands with the former Bellator champ.

“It seems like they will endeavor to make that fight in September time,” Queally said. “Something like that maybe. That’s what I’m hearing. That’s what you can look forward to if they can make it happen.”

Peter queally disappointed by conor McGregor’s sudden withdrawal

Having traveled the world with Conor McGregor and witnessing his rise to superstardom firsthand, Queally was gutted to learn about McGregor’s withdrawal from International Fight Week.

“I’m so disappointed. Obviously, I’m his friend,” Queally added. “You didn’t want to see a guy experiencing anything bad who you are friends or close with. Just as a fan, I was looking forward to going out, enjoying the week in [Las] Vegas, going to the fight, and taking in everything that is a Conor fight. There’s nothing like it on Earth. Anyone who hasn’t been to one, I’d save your pennies, go, and try to experience that. It’s pretty crazy. I’ve been lucky to have been at all of them. “That’s what I was looking forward to and that’s what I’m most disappointed about. I just wanted to be involved again and experience that another time.”

While Queally has not booked his own return to the cage following a disappointing no-contest against Daniele Miceli at Bellator 299, ‘The Showstopper’ will be on the call this Saturday, June 22, when the Bellator Champions Series returns to 3Arena in Dublin.