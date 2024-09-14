Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after booking new fight for UFC 309: ‘You’re out of the loop’

Booking a two-year hiatus-snapping return to action later this year following a failed grudge fight with Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler has claimed the Dubliner is now “out of the loop” after booking a rematch with Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 in November.

Chandler, who retains the number six rank at the lightweight limit, will be sidelined for two years when he returns at UFC 309 later this annum, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

And missing out on a grudge fight with former two-weight titleholder, McGregor since the duo featured as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year, Michael Chandler has now booked a five round rematch clash with the above-mentioned former champion, Oliveira at UFC 309 in New York later this annum.

Stressing his own desire to make his return as soon as possible amid links to a 2025 comeback, McGregor even vowed to fight in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) overnight — urging the UFC to offer him an “exemption” to compete in the ring.

“I’ve got two fights left on my UFC contract,” Conor McGregor told assembled media after BKFC 66. “My opponent that I was scheduled to fight has rescheduled another bout. I would love maybe an exemption, or maybe a joint partnership, Bare Knuckle-UFC, similar to McGregor Sports and Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions. Some sort of agreement where we can get busy. I need to be busy and right now, I’m working to get there. So let’s see what happens.”

Like I said, I’ve got two fights left on the contract and it’s taking a minute,” Conor McGregor explained. “But patience is one of the most important skills a human being can possess, study, learn, and implement, and that’s where I’m at right now.”

Michael Chandler pokes fun at Conor McGregor amid UFC 309 booking

And responding to the Crumlin counter striker’s comments at the BKFC 66 post-fight press conference, Chandler appeared to offer an apology — albeit in a rather tongue-in-cheek fashion.

“Carry on doing what you’re doing” – sorry you’re out of the loop @TheNotoriousMMA,” Michael Chandler posted at Conor McGregor on his official X account.