Ian Garry wants to avoid fight with ‘Mentally unwell’ Sean Strickland after UFC 303: ‘He’s having a breakdown’

Ian Garry and Sean Strickland have had a rivalry, but the Irishman says that doesn’t mean they will end up fighting in the future.

Garry and Strickland took aim at each other on social media over the Irishman’s relationship with his wife. The two took personal shots at one another and many thought the two would eventually settle their differences inside the Octagon.

But, ahead of Ian Garry’s fight against Michael Page at UFC 303, the Irishman was asked about a potential fight with Sean Strickland but Garry shot it down.

“There’s nothing that needs to be discussed when it comes to Sean Strickland.” Ian Garry said to AgFight. “We need to leave him be, just let him go. I think he’s mentally unwell and having a breakdown publicly. We need to just leave him be.”

Ian Garry and Sean Strickland are separated by just one weight class, so in theory, a fight between the two is possible to make. But, Garry doesn’t have an interest in it, while Strickland has said he’s holding out for a title shot.

Ian Garry Says He’s Not Interested In Michael Page Fight

Ian Garry enters his UFC 303 fight as a slight betting favorite to defeat Michael Page.

Although Page is a veteran and is coming off a solid win in his UFC debut, the Irishman says he doesn’t have any interest in the bout.

“I’m still not interested in it,” Garry said about the fight with Page on The MMA Hour. “I have no interest in it. I’ve told you. Here’s the way I look at it: I’m undefeated, I’ve beaten everybody put in front of me in the best way I believe I can and I go out there and I get my hand raised any way, shape and form possible. That is my job. When I do that, I fight up because my goal is to be the world champion…”

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“I’m on a projection to be one of the biggest stars the sport’s ever seen. I have no interest in fighting below me. I’ve already fought [No.] 15 in the world, 10 in the world, 8 in the world, why on Earth would I want to fight No. 13? I still have no interest in fighting Michael. I have no interest in fighting him,” Garry added.

Ian Garry enters his UFC 303 fight against Michael Page with an undefeated record of 14-0 and is a perfect 7-0 in the UFC. In his career, he holds notable wins over Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and Daniel Rodriguez.