Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has been branded “delusional” by division contender, Renato Moicano, who claims the Kil Cliff FC staple has his hopes of a blockbuster fight with Conor McGregor perked for no reason, doubting the matchup comes to fruition.

Chandler, a former vacant lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to former champion, Dustin Poirer in the pair’s long-awaited clash.

As for McGregor the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO to Poirier in July 2021 in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

And linked with a fight against Missouri veteran, Chandler all year, McGregor served as an opposing coach against the lightweight contender on The Ultimate Fighter 31 – however, despite plans to book a UFC 296 clash in December, that timeframe has been scuppered amid the confirmation of a headlining and co-headliner clash for the card.

Remaining hopeful of landing a fight with McGregor, Chandler may become antsy regarding his lay-off according to UFC CEO, Dana White – and if so, the promotion would book him in a different matchup.

Michael Chandler told he is “delusional” for chasing Conor McGregor fight

And as far as the above-mentioned Moicano is concerned, Chandler is more than foolish for keeping his hopes ticking for a distancing clash with McGregor.

“The division is a mess right now,” Renato Moicano told MMA Fighting. “We have guys like Michael Chandler – he’s delusional. Conor (McGregor) is never going to fight him. Maybe never. Conor is on another level of craziness right now, we can see from the past two years and stuff he’s been doing outside of UFC and I think he loves attention, but he doesn’t like to fight anyone.”

“Chandler, get over it my brother, you’re not going to have this fight,” Moicano explained. “I don’t know what Chandlerl is going to do.”

Do you think Michael Chandler eventually fights UFC star, Conor McGregor?