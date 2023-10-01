UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed that if veteran lightweight contender, Michael Chandler gets antsy regarding a return to the UFC in the wake of uncertainty surrouding his matchup with Conor McGregor – the promotion will likely book him for a different comeback.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden, suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier.

Himself yet to feature since July 2021, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to the above-mentioned common-foe, Poirier.

And amid continued uncertainty amid his Octagon future, McGregor, who is still somehow targeting a return at UFC 296 in December despite seeing the flagship event’s headliner and co-headliner remain official, has urged Chandler to remain in waiting for his return.

“Yes, it has to be,” Conor McGregor said of a fight with Michael Chandler. “Has to be. Chandler, sit down and wait and shut your mouth, yeah? The mac will be here soon. En route. I’m still hoping for December.”

Dana White willing to book Michael Chandler return to UFC

However, earlier this week, UFC boss, White confirmed that if Chandler continues to find himself restless amid his absence from active competition, the organization will “figure something out” for the Kill Cliff FC staple.

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now, I’ve been saying for a while, next year is when Conor’s (McGregor) to fight,” White said after the Contender Series. “And then obviously, if (Michael) Chandler gets antsy, then we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money, he’s hanging out with family, and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants.”

Do you think Michael Chandler should continue to wait for Conor McGregor?