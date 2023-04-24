Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has hit out at former lightweight heavyweight gold holder, Vitor Belfort, labelling the Brazilian the “biggest cheat” in the history of combat sports.

Bisping, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the UFC banner, headlined a UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo card against Belfort back in 2013, suffering a devastating high kick knockout loss to the hometown favorite.

Off the back of the defeat, Bisping suffered multiple issues with his eye, eventually resulting in his using a glass eye for the remainder of his career, while Belfort was punished for multiple anti-doping policy breaches and transgressions.

Michael Bisping hits out at arch-rival, Vitor Belfort

Sharing his thoughts on his arch-rival, Bisping claimed Belfort cost him the use of his eye, and claimed the veteran former UFC light heavyweight champion was the biggest cheater in the history of combat sports.

“This guy (Vitor Belfort) is everyone’s favorite bible-basher, everyone’s favorite hypocrite, everyone’s favorite lecturer,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “The guy’s the biggest piece of sh*t, and it blows my mind. He cost me to lose an eye.”

“Yes, that’s right, I’m talking about Vitor ‘The Phenom Hypocrite’ Belfort,” Michael Bisping said. The former light heavyweight champion, the former heavyweight champion, the former middleweight contender, and the biggest known drug cheat in the history of the sport – alongside Wanderlei Silva.

Eventually striking middleweight gold back in 2016 with a remarkable knockout victory over common-foe, Luke Rockhold, Bisping would defend his title once against Dan Henderson, before suffering a title loss to the returning, Georges St-Pierre.

Bowing out from the sport following a short-notice main event appearance against Kelvin Gastelum, which resulted in a first round KO loss, Bisping has since been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.