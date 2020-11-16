If Michael Bisping could do one fight over, it would be his middleweight title clash with Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping was looking for a second successive middleweight title defense when he faced the returning St-Pierre in the main event of UFC 217 which took place November 2017.

Although Bisping was taken down much like other “GSP” opponents, he did have success from the bottom as he managed to cut and bloody St-Pierre up with some effective elbows. However, the former welterweight king eventually proved too much as he dropped the Briton in the third round before choking him unconscious with a rear naked choke to win the middleweight title.

Bisping would fight Kelvin Gastelum on short notice just a few weeks later and suffer a brutal first-round knockout defeat before finally calling time on his career.

And in a recent Q&A with fans on social media, “The Count” revealed the St-Pierre fight was one he would do over.

In addition, Bisping revealed he would have retired had he defeated St-Pierre that night.

It certainly would have been one hell of a way to go out as Bisping could have bowed out from the sport not only as a champion, but with a victory over whom many believe to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

However, it’s not all that bad.

Bisping does hold wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson and Anderson Silva and it’s fair to guess he earned a huge payday from the St-Pierre fight with UFC 217 reportedly selling 875,000 pay-per-view buys.

And let’s not forget how well his post-fighting career is going either.

What do you make of Bisping’s tweet?