Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping is in line for a return to the silver screen once again.

The Manchester favourite is slated to take the leading role in the screenplay adaptation of Mark Turley’s novel, Journeyman, as he takes leading honours in director, Dax Phelan’s adaptation, ‘The Journeyman.

Bisping, who confirmed his retirement from professional mixed martial arts back in May of 2018, is set to play Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen, who is battling with alcohol and drug addiction, with a record of 11-85-0.

A brief summary outlines; After being diagnosed with neurological damage, an alcoholic, drug-abusing, past-his-prime journeyman boxer continues his career on the small-hall circuit at grave risk to himself and lands a fight with his former rival who’s gone on to become a star in the division.

41-year-old Bisping, who’s since become a revered colour-commentator and analyst for the UFC, also hosts his own podcast titled, Believe You Me, has previously scored acting roles in the 2016 film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as brief appearances in Twin Peaks, My Name Is Lenney, and Den of Thieves.

With a professional record of 30-9, the outlandish former 185-pound champion is also a UFC Hall of Fame inductee, and infamously revealed he had been preparing for his role on the above mentioned, xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie before he got the call to replace Chris Weidman opposite two-time foe, Luke Rockhold where he scored a stunning first-round knockout win at UFC 199 in June of 2016, to land the undisputed middleweight crown.

In a subsequent successful title defence, Bisping headlined UFC 204 in November the following year, avenging his highlight-reel knockout loss to former PRIDE FC great and arch-rival, Dan ‘Hendo’ Henderson in a main event unanimous decision victory.

The previously mentioned, Phelan commented on Bisping’s upcoming lead role in The Journeyman, claiming the Anaheim resident brings something authentic to the role.

“For obvious reasons, Mike (Bisping) brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could,” Phelan said. “His contributions to the script have been insightful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him.“