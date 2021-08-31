Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on a video released by an assailant who allegedly assaulted him recently on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, in which the promotional color commentator was challenged to a one-on-one fight in order to settle their apparent differences.



Earlier this year, Bisping took to his Instagram account where he documented how he had been attacked on the street in New Orleans as he filmed a band on Bourbon Street. The Manchester favorite revealed that he walked away from the altercation rather than retaliating, pointing to his newfound maturity.



“Was just assaulted,” Bisping tweeted. “Guy got into my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me. Was literally so soft I laughed at him. So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch. I laughed and walked away. Man, I’m mature these days.“



During a recent recording of his podcast, Believe You Me — Bisping’s co-host, comedian, Luis J. Gomez revealed that the alleged assailant had made a video breaking down the altercation and his alleged assault on Bisping — whom he later challenged to a one-on-one fight.



“What’s up YouTube?” The alleged assailant says. “So, I’m here to talk about the sh*t that happened on Bourbon Street with me and Michael Bisping. So I come to find out that he actually was a UFC fighter, which I did not know it was him, but if I did know it was him, I probably would have still hit this motherf*cker anyway.“



“He’s sitting there filming a band or whatever. I have a high tendency of cameras being pointed towards me in certain areas, in certain locations, because of my past history… So I see his phone go to my face, I put my hand up and said, ‘Yo, stop filming me.’“



The alleged attacker then claims Bisping told him to go away, before challenging the UFC Hall of Fame inductee to a one-on-one fight.



“So when he told me to suck his d*ck, about six seconds in, I punched him, but I punched him so quick, it wasn’t sh*t but it was something. Michael Bisping, you’re a b*tch, if you want your fight, your one-on-one or whatever, I’m down.“



Bisping, who had called for his wife, Rebecca, and youngest son, Lucas to watch the video alongside him, laughed throughout the length of the video — before urging Gomez to turn the video off.



In a tongue-in-cheek response, Bisping channeled his inner, Liam Neeson from Taken — claiming that he would track down the assailant.



“Send me the video, because I’m going to trach him down,” Bisping quipped. “I’m gonna get me peeps to do a little bit of IP tracking. I’m gonna track this motherf*cker, I’m gonna fight him. I have a very particular set of skills. I will find you, and I will kill you.” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Bisping, a former undisputed UFC middleweight champion and a Hall of Fame inductee, has since turned his hand to analyst work and has served as a color commentator since his 2018 retirement, and recently inked a new four-year deal with the organization to serve in the commentary booth.