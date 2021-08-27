UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has extended his stay with the UFC for another four years as one of their primary color commentators for the action inside the octagon.

Bisping took to Twitter to announce the good news.

Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me — michael (@bisping) August 27, 2021

“Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me.”

Bisping has had a smooth transition to the commentating life as he’s almost always on point with his fight analysis and witty remarks. Bisping has called some of the best fights of the past few years and will only be thrust into bigger roles throughout these next 4 years on his new contract.

The former Middleweight king will return to the booth for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 30 card, which is headlined by a featherweight showdown between top 10 contenders Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze.

Where does Michael Bisping rank for you on the UFC commentary team?