Chris Weidman Goes Off On Dominick Reyes After UFC Boston Main Event Confirmed

Earlier today (Tues. July 23, 2019) it was reported that a light heavyweight fight between Chris Weidman and Dominick Reyes was in the works.

Subsequently, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed that the pair will main event UFC Boston on October 18. The show will go down from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to the news being confirmed, Reyes responded to Ariel Helwani’s initial Tweet suggesting the matchup was in the works but not yet finalized.

Reyes doubled down on his past declarations for wanting a shot at Jon Jones:

“I agree and I want Jones, but if they want me to take Weidmans head to prove I am the one, I’d be more than happy! #proveit#devastator“

Then, shortly after the news was confirmed that Weidman would be facing off against Reyes in Boston, Weidman responded to Reyes’ comments, vowing to humble the young contender:

“Did you forget you had a controversial split decision win your last fight? You think u would deserve a title shot ? And about taking my head I look forward to making you humble.”

Reyes fired back by noting Weidman lost his last four fights at middleweight, and said there will be no doubt he should be next in line for the title once he defeats “The All American”:

“Did you forget your last 4 at middleweight!? Controversial or not a win is a win. In fact, It gave YOU this opportunity so I’ll just have my best performance against you (ex-champion). Then there will be no debate I am The 1. Don’t confuse confidence with arrogance Chris. #mytime“

“I have more UFC world title belts then you have UfC finishes. See you in Boston, Devastator.”

“Very true! You’ve had your time, and It’s gonna be an honor competing against you. Have a great camp, I’ll see you in Boston! #passingthetorch#ufcboston“

What do you think about Weidman and Reyes trading shots ahead of their fight?