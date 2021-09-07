Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping has claimed that he hopes former boxing heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield “beats the f*ck” out of past-foe and former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort in their upcoming September 11. boxing match — calling the Brazilian a “piece of sh*t“.



Belfort, who was originally scheduled to meet with another former professional boxing champion this weekend, seen his clash with Oscar De La Hoya fall to the wayside after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.



As a result, Triller Fight Club agreed terms for former world heavyweight champion, Holyfield to meet with Belfort on short-notice in his first professional boxing match since May 2011.



The event, which was slated to take place on September 11. at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California — has been relocated to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida — after the 58-year-old Holyfield was denied a license to compete by the California State Athletic Commission.



Holyfield was originally negotiating a potential comeback fight against Kevin McBride under the Triller Fight Club banner to take place back in June, until the entire event was shelved due to a positive COVID-19 test result from event headliner, Teofimo Lopez.



Speaking on his podcast recently, Believe You Me with comedian, Luis J. Gomez — Bisping claimed that he hopes Holyfield would beat “the f*ck out” of his past opponent, Belfort on September 11.



“I hope Evander (Holyfield) beats the f*ck out of him (Vitor Belfort),” Bisping said. “That’s all I’m going to say, I’m not going to go into a technical breakdown of it. God (only) knows what Vitor (Belfort) has been doing. We knew he had good boxing, we knew he had fast hands, we knew he could pack a punch.“



“Evander Holyfield is a big dude… I f*cking hope (he beats Belfort),” Bisping explained. “I would take great pleasure in that. I don’t care what you say, he was on juice and he beat me fair and square. When people beat me in the past, I don’t harbour a grudge, I wish them all the best… He’s just a piece of sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck… I hope Evander batters him.” (H/T Middleeasy)

Meeting back in January 2013 in the main event of UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo, Bisping suffered a highlight-reel second round high-kick knockout loss to Belfort, who went on to defeat common-foes, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson with kicks, before he withdrew from a middleweight title bout with Chris Weidman after revealing he had tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone.