Michael Bisping is pulling no punches after Jake Paul decided to antagonize the former middleweight champion on Twitter.

Jake Paul will return to the squared circle on August 5 for a professional boxing clash with ex-UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz. In the meantime, ‘The Problem Child’ has been living up to his moniker, targeting practically anyone in the world of combat sports that he could potentially make a dollar off of. That includes current UFC commentator Michael Bisping who revealed that the social media star has been sneaking into his DMs to talk sh*t for no apparent reason.

“I’ll tell you what I think, I think Jake Paul’s a little d*ckhead,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s been sending me DMs on Twitter again. I don’t know what prompted this one, I don’t know, maybe six months ago, maybe a bit less, he just came at me on Twitter, started talking a lot of crap, this is direct messages by the way, I won’t go into the exact details. We went back and forth for a bit, you know what I mean, I was just kind of laughing at him, he was all upset.

Michael Bisping Taken Aback by Jake Paul Attacking Him in DMs

“The reality is I don’t know Jake Paul,” Bisping continued. “I’m sure he’s not a bad person, you know, he talks a lot of crap, he’s doing his thing, he’s promoting himself, but I don’t know him, I’ve never met him. And I’ve never said anything personal about him, all I’ve ever said is that I wish the guy would fight a boxer” (h/t MMA News).

Michael Bisping did ultimately reveal what Jake Paul said to him that set him off.

“He said, ‘How does Dana’s nuts taste? I don’t know where that came from… So I said, ‘How does Tommy’s uppercut taste?'”

After starting his career going 6-0 in the sweet science, Jake Paul suffered his first loss against Tommy Fury in February by way of a split decision. He’ll attempt to climb back into the win column this summer as he welcomes Nate Diaz to the world of professional boxing. ‘The Problem Child’ is also expected to make his mixed martial arts debut under the PFL banner in late 2023 or early 2024.