Michael Bisping Almost Injected Himself With Lidocaine Before GSP Fight

Michael Bisping was able to nab a huge money fight before calling it a career in 2017. “The Count” faced off against Georges St-Pierre, putting his then-middleweight championship on the line in the main event of UFC 217.

Ultimately, Bisping was choked out by St-Pierre, losing his title. It would prove to be the second-to-last bout of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Now, Bisping is a retired UFC Hall Of Famer, author, podcaster, analyst, and commentator. The Englishman is currently promoting his autobiography, “Quitters Never Win,” and spoke to MMA Junkie on the matter.

During their conversation, Bisping noted that he feels he could “wipe the floor” with “GSP” inside the Octagon. However, he was injured during their first fight. Bisping claims he tore the cartilage in his ribs just before the bout. He planned on injecting himself with lidocaine – a substance not banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) – in the bathroom before the fight. (H/T MMA News for the quotes)

“Well I know for a fact I could wipe the floor with Georges St-Pierre. So I’d like to do that one again. I broke my ribs a week before the fight, it’s all in the book. Well I didn’t break them, I torn the cartilage. I couldn’t move very well.

“But there’s a thing in the book where I sneaked in a needle full of lidocaine and in the toilet inject myself with lidocaine into the rib, which would numb the ribs so I wouldn’t have the pain. Cause it’s not a banned substance under USADA. So I could’ve gone to the commission and said, ‘hey I wanna inject myself with lidocaine.’ But the fact I had an injury, they might have pulled me from the fight.”

However, due to the deadly risk of puncturing his own lung while injecting himself as an untrained professional, Bisping ultimately opted not to do so.

“But then a doctor said, ‘you’ve gotta be careful because if you inject yourself with lidocaine in your rib, if you get it slightly wrong you can puncture your lung and die.’ So I had it all in the bag and I was gonna FaceTime my doctor on the toilet while the commission members are outside and he was gonna talk me through injecting myself with lidocaine.

“But when I go out there I’m like, ‘this is too much, bollocks to it.’ So I just went out there and fought injured. Everyone was like, ‘you weren’t moving too well.’ I’m like, ‘yeah no sh*t.’ My ribs were seriously messed up. But anyway there you go, Georges St-Pierre.”

