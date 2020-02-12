Miami Herald Corrects Nate Diaz Story, Diaz Team Exploring Legal Action

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Wed. February 12, 2020) a story began to circulate suggesting that UFC welterweight Nate Diaz was involved in a scuffle with police in Miami.

However, Diaz’s representatives quickly denied this story, suggesting that the Stockton native has been home from the Super Bowl for over a week now. The story alleged that Diaz attacked officers during an arrest in Miami, and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina allegedly said, “It took quite a few officers to hold him down.” It was also said that Diaz was subsequently hospitalized after the altercation.

The Miami Herland has since deleted its original report, but has now offered a retraction. In an updated report, the story reads, “In an initial version of this story, the Miami Herald incorrectly reported that mixed martial arts superstar Nate Diaz had been arrested in a domestic-violence case. The Herald apologizes for the error.”

It turns out the actual mixed martial artist arrested for the domestic-violence case was Michael Albert Nates, whose last fight took place back in 2012. While The Herald has offered a retraction, the Diaz camp doesn’t seem too pleased, and according to representative Zach Rosenfield, legal action is being explored.

“More from Diaz’s rep: The story printed by the Miami Herald is 100% false, inaccurate, baseless, irresponsible and utter nonsense. Miami Herald has since pulled down the story. We demand an apology and have already have begun exploring legal action.”

More from Diaz's rep:



Diaz hasn’t fought since November of last year, when he was finished by Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) main event due to a doctor’s stoppage prior to the fourth round. We’ll keep you updated on the story as more unfolds.

What do you think about Diaz seeking legal action against The Miami Herald for their mishap?