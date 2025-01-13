Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov a “baby”

Merab Dvalishvili has called Umar Nurmagomedov a baby as their title showdown at UFC 311 gets closer and closer.

As we know, the co-main event of UFC 311 will see Merab Dvalishvili defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Umar Nurmagomedov. This has become a pretty personal feud between the two, and for the most part, that comes down to Merab feeling pretty disrespected by his opponent.

Alas, Merab Dvalishvili is still the champion, even if he feels like the odds are stacked against him as a result of how quickly he’s turning around from his last bout with Sean O’Malley. During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about his feelings towards Umar.

Merab Dvalishvili hits out at Umar Nurmagomedov

“I’m just going to make him humble,” Dvalishvili told “The Schmo.” “I think Umar is spoiled little baby. He’s been disrespectful. You can go on his Twitter, and you guys all see how he disrespected the champion, but I’m just going to prove it.

“I don’t want to talk. I just want to do it, you know? January 18th, I’m just going to prove it. I’m working really hard, and you guys know every time I fight against top contenders, I make them look easy. So I think I will do the same again.”

“I’m going to look for the finish, but I’m not saying nothing,” Dvalishvili said. “All I want is to win, beat him because he is 18-0, which is undefeated. He was never defeated before.

“He is like amateur world champion, Russian champion, Dagestan champion, sambo champion. He’s Khabib’s cousin, and his brother Khabib never lost before. I will be the first who gives him loss.”

Regardless of whether or not you like Merab Dvalishvili, nobody can deny that this is going to be an incredibly high level bantamweight collision.