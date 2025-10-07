Merab Dvalishvili is shaping up to be one of the most dominant champions in modern UFC history. He just defended his belt for the third time in a calendar year, defeating top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320. Now, the champion is already discussing the possibility of a fourth title defense this December. Merab appears to be one of the few fighters on the roster both willing and physically capable of such an ambitious schedule.

In today’s era, how appealing is the idea of ruling a single division for years? Fighters like Conor McGregor used the spotlight of becoming a two-division champion to launch themselves into global superstardom. In contrast, dominant reigns within one weight class—such as those held by Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson—are becoming increasingly rare. That level of consistency and longevity seems less valued in a sport that now prioritizes superfights and crossover appeal.

Some MMA experts have suggested that Merab’s only meaningful challenge left would be a move up to featherweight to face current two-time champion Alexander Volkanovski. However, Merab quickly shut down that idea during the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, making it clear that his focus remains on continuing his reign in the bantamweight division.

Merab Dvalishvili Committed to Bantamweight Legacy, Not Superfights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (L) fights Cory Sandhagen of the United States during a bantamweight title bout in UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When MMA media asked Merab what his thoughts were on a possible move up in weight class, the champion responded:

“This is my division, and I am comfortable here. I don’t want to try and go up and make a mess. I want to be my division’s champion. I have respect for all these guys, my brother Aljamain Sterling and Volkanovski. I don’t want to fight these guys.”

Merab’s loyalty to the bantamweight division and his respect for fellow champions speak volumes about his mindset and approach to the sport. Rather than chasing super fights or media-driven narratives, he remains focused on building a legacy through dominance and consistency. His commitment is a reflection of the traditional championship mindset that helped define legends like Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson.

As it stands, Merab Dvalishvili appears ready to lead a new chapter in the UFC bantamweight division, one defined by professionalism, respect, and sustained excellence..