Merab Dvalishvili Leaves Playboy Model Breathless After Grappling Session

the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has been making waves both inside and outside the octagon. The Georgian fighter recently added a playful twist to his training regimen by teaming up with Francia James, a former Playboy model turned social media sensation.

Merab Dvalishvili Trains with Model

The collaboration unfolded during one of Dvalishvili’s training sessions ahead of his next fight. The playful interaction was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media, showing James attempting to grapple with the champion. While it was far from a serious sparring session, Merab Dvalishvili seemed to leave Francia James breathless after a triangle choke.

This isn’t the first time Dvalishvili has shown his lighter side. Despite his reputation for being an unstoppable force in the cage, he’s also known for moments of humor during fights, such as taunting opponents or interacting with spectators mid-bout.

Dvalishvili made history as the second Georgian to win a UFC title and is currently ranked #4 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings. His recent victory at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov marked his first successful title defense.

Francia James is a former Playboy model who has transitioned into a social media influencer role. While her connection to combat sports might seem unconventional, her recent appearance with Merab Dvalishvili added a lighthearted dimension to the intense world of MMA.

Merab Dvalishvili is gearing up for his next title defense later this year, continuing his reign in the bantamweight division, against ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley.