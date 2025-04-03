“Why Are We Getting a Rematch?’ – UFC Analyst Questions Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Booking

Is anyone happy about the Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley rematch?

Earlier this week, Dana White dropped a few bombshells on social media, including a shocking UFC Kansas City headliner and Kayla Harrison’s first shot at the women’s bantamweight championship. However, there was one announcement that left fight fans scratching their head.

On Saturday, June 7, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley will return to the Octagon for a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili, the man he surrendered his 135-pound title to in September.

Needless to say, nobody was enthused.

UFC accused of not giving fans what they want with Merab vs. O’Malley rematch

Dvalishvili absolutely dominated O’Malley in their inaugural meeting at UFC 306. So much so that fans were convinced ‘Sugar’ would have to go back and get another win in the division before justifying a rematch. Clearly, the matchmakers didn’t see it that way.

Offering his take on the somewhat controversial booking, MMA interviewer and journalist James Lynch expressed frustration over the decision.

“This fight is another example of the UFC not giving fans what they want and showing a lack of long-term planning,” Lynch said on his YouTube channel. “The first fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab wasn’t close—Merab dominated. So why are we getting a rematch? It feels like the UFC is banking on O’Malley’s popularity rather than merit.”

To be fair, it does sound like Sean O’Malley is taking his rematch with ‘The Machine’ much more seriously than he did their first meeting. To maintain his focus on fighting, ‘Sugar’ revealed that he stopped smoking marijuana and has given up social media. O’Malley also let it be known that he hasn’t “j’d the peen” a single time in 2025.

If you really want to know what that means (you probably don’t), we’ve got you covered right here.