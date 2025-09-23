Merab Dvalishvili Embraces New Training Method with Chicken Game Ahead of UFC 320 Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has taken an unconventional approach to his training camp preparations for UFC 320, incorporating Stake.com’s newly launched Chicken game into his preparation routine for his October 4 title defense against Cory Sandhagen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili Chases a Chicken Ahead of UFC 320

The Georgian champion recently began unique training methods. In a video, Dvalishvili was seen chasing a real chicken around a yard, drawing comparisons to the iconic Rocky Balboa training scenes. In a recent Instagram post on stake.com the ambassador was seen chasing a chicken to help get ready for his championship match at UFC 320. As ‘The Machine’ explained: “If you can catch a chicken, you can catch anything.”

Camp Transformation Under John Wood

Despite the playful training additions, Dvalishvili’s preparation under coach John Wood has reached new levels of intensity. Wood recently described the champion’s current form as “jaw-dropping,” noting a significant evolution in Dvalishvili’s approach to fighting.

“That man is on a tear in the gym,” Wood said in an interview “I can’t even express or explain how much better he is and how much better he’s getting in this camp. It’s almost jaw-dropping. Everybody in the gym is buzzing about it.”

The coach emphasized that Dvalishvili has evolved beyond his traditional grinding style. “He’s not just this grinder, he’s not just this guy who’s going to take you down a thousand times. He’s now looking to hurt you. He’s now looking to finish you. He’s now looking to create just entertaining, devastating fights.”

Performance Metrics and Health Status

Entering UFC 320, Dvalishvili sits just three takedowns away from becoming the first fighter in UFC history to reach 100 career takedowns. The champion currently holds 97 takedowns in the octagon, having already surpassed Georges St-Pierre’s previous record of 90 takedowns earlier this year.

Merab training gym

Dvalishvili expressed confidence about reaching this milestone against Sandhagen: “I anticipate achieving this milestone of 100 takedowns after this fight. However, I won’t concentrate solely on that; my primary focus will be on striking.” The Georgian fighter has indicated plans to showcase improved striking skills while maintaining his wrestling foundation.

The Sandhagen Challenge

Despite his dominant recent performances, including back-to-back victories over Sean O’Malley and a submission win over Umar Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili faces a legitimate challenge in Cory Sandhagen. The champion enters as a significant betting favorite, with odds ranging from -350 to -410 across various UFC 320 betting odds.

“Cory Sandhagen is a dangerous opponent,” Dvalishvili acknowledged. “He has submission games. He has knockout games. He has good cardio, good takedown defense, good footwork, and I can go on and on.” Sandhagen, ranked fourth in the division, presents a different stylistic challenge with his unorthodox striking and finishing ability.

Stakes and Momentum

A victory over Sandhagen would make Dvalishvili the eighth champion in UFC history to achieve three title defenses within a single calendar year. The Georgian fighter has maintained an active schedule throughout 2025, demonstrating his commitment to keeping the bantamweight division moving forward.

With less than two weeks remaining until UFC 320, Dvalishvili’s unique blend of serious preparation and creative marketing content has generated significant buzz for what promises to be a compelling title defense in Las Vegas.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

