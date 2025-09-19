The UFC’s undisputed Featherweight Champion of the world, Merab Dvalishvili, sat down for a Zoom interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn. The champion’s third title defense in a calendar year is scheduled as the co-main event for UFC 320 this October.

Merab has looked nearly unbeatable in his recent performances. With his successful defense against the previously undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov, then going on to dominate “Suga” Sean O’Malley in their rematch. Merab currently leads the Bantamweight division in the following statistical categories:

Control Time : 1:22:56

: Takedowns Landed : 84 84

: 84 84 Total Strikes Landed : 2,233

: 2,233 Decision Wins :10

:10 Win Streak : 12

” It’s a lot to navigate” : Merab On Being A Champion

Despite the sheer dominance Merab is currently displaying over his division, the champion remained humble when questioned about his success by Mike Bohn. When asked whether he might be getting comfortable with the lifestyle after holding the title for a year, Merab responded:

“No, I’m definitely not comfortable… Every fight in UFC is very important for me even I was not fighting for the belt or now I’m fighting for belt. Every fight doesn’t matter. Even my first fight UFC or my third fight I’m treating every fight same… You come in popular you got more distractions, more people, more opportunities and of course you have to split the time for family, friends, teammates, coaches, neighbors and figure it out. It’s a lot to navigate, but I’m trying to deal with this.”

With his upcoming matchup against Cory Sandhagen, we’ll see if “The Machine” can continue cutting down bantamweight contenders. MMA math doesn’t always add up, but Merab holds victories over several opponents who have beaten Sandhagen in the past. Known for his high fight IQ and dynamic style, Sandhagen presents what will be the most high level matchup the division has to offer right now.