After his closely contested loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, many speculate that the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee and former two-division champ Alex Pereira should step away from the octagon for some time, including reporter Megan Olivi, who had some things to say about Alex Pereira’s active MMA career and the UFC overall.

“He might need just a real break—like a real, actual year-long break—and maybe he doesn’t. I have no idea. I’m just speculating.“



“But, you know, if he can return healthy and motivated again, like, I don’t think it takes anything away from his legacy. The best lose. Yes, Khabib has not, but, you know, everybody else did.“

“And I think, you know, it’s also about how you bounce back from things. We saw him bounce back from the Adesanya loss; we’ll see if he can bounce back from this, and if he wants to, whatever he wants to do, you know, full support.”

Olivi stresses that Alex Pereira has had an insanely fast and hectic MMA career. He has sped through two divisions in two years, an incredible feat in an already hall-of-fame-level career with exciting fights and finishes over the best of both Middleweight and Light heavyweight warriors.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: (L-R) Magomed Ankalaev of Russia talks to Alex Pereira of Brazil at the end of the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Alex Pereira may need a break from being a legend

Poatan may already be a Hall of Fame inductee in Kickboxing and most likely a shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame, but to achieve that level of accolade in two sports, one must have a legendary work ethic and desire to face the best. However, even someone like Alex Pereira, with his Aura, power, and kickboxing skills, is still a human being like the rest of us.

Maybe it is time for Pereira to take a break from being a legend so that he can return even stronger.