Israel Adesanya defends Alex Pereira after UFC 313 title loss: ‘I had him winning’

Former rival, Israel Adesanya has come to the defense of Alex Pereira following his championship loss at UFC 313 — revealing on his scorecard, he had the Brazilian narrowly outpointing the newly-minted titleholder, Magomed Ankalaev.

Returning over the course of last weekend, Sao Paulo star, Pereira suffered the first loss of his light heavyweight run in a grudge fight with Russian standout challenger, Ankalaev.

And finding himself on the wrong side of a controversial unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) loss to the Makhachkala native, Pereira argued his ability to defend takedowns should have led to his own victory, and retention of his championship belt.

“Putting me up against the cage, he (Ankalaev) didn’t really do anything,” Pereira told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview through an interpreter. “Giving him the win with a gameplan like that, it incentivizes people to do that.”

Israel Adesanya defends Alex Pereira after loss to Magomed Ankalaev

And as far as historic rival, Adesanya is concerned, Pereira should likely have gotten the nod on the judges scorecards, and left Las Vegas with his championship in tow.

“I had Alex (Pereira) winning but I’m not sure,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I’d have to watch it again and score the fight properly. The round two might have played a factor just because he dropped him but then holding against the fence I don’t really remember him getting any takedowns.

“It was a competitive fight back-and-forth,” Adesanya continued. “They’re both going to level up and I’m sure he’s going to get a rematch. Spin the block.”

And following claims a rematch is “probably” next according to UFC CEO, Dana White, having returned home overnight, Ankalaev revealed negotiations were already underway for him to fight Pereira in an immediate re-run next.

Negotiations are already underway regarding a rematch,” Magomed Ankalaev told, according to Ushatayka. “It’s not yet known who will be next, but we agreed in advance, if they [Alex Pereira and his team] want a rematch then we are ready.”