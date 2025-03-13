‘Poatan 2.0’ promised in title fight rematch with Magomed Ankalaev by Alex Pereira’s clan

Claiming talks are already underway for him to face Magomed Ankalaev again, Alex Pereira has been encouraged to bring ‘Poatan 2.0’ to the Octagon with him in his next outing with the Russian by the Brazilian’s team of coaches.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, lost his light heavyweight crown over the course of last weekend at UFC 313. Dropping a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) loss to the surging challenger, Ankalaev, Pereira argued the decision immediately.

“Guys, I’m back home,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “I think we did a great job. Not only in this fight, but we have evolved a lot. I’m learning from each other. I’m very happy because it’s the result I expected. I was confident in this fight. I was good for the fight. I trained a lot. Of course, some things happen, but I don’t want to apologize.

“I know we’re going to have this rematch,” Alex Pereira continued. “I’m already talking about what I did. I already told you about the fight. A lot of people protested there. I haven’t watched the fight yet. I’m going to watch the fight and give my opinion.”

However, as far as Ankalaev is concerned, if they share the Octagon again next — he will stop Pereira this time around.

“I’m ready for round 6 but this time will not go for full distant (sic) let’s go guys,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account overnight.

Alex Pereira’s coaches promise ‘Poatan 2.0’ in rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

However, as far as Pereira’s head coaches, Plinio Cruz and Glover Teixeira are concerned, they hope to unleash ‘Poatan 2.0’ in the rematch with Ankalaev.

“Rivalries make us grow,” Cruz said during the video posted. “It went his (Magomed Ankalaev) way this time, so we’ll train more, study more, get better, to deliver you a better version of Poatan. More mean. What this guy’s done was make it worse for him because now he’ll fight ‘Poatan 2.0.’ It’s happened to Poatan before, it’s not the first time, and a true champion is the one that stumbles but continues moving forward and reconquers it.

“Poatan will reconquer the belt in the rematch,” Cruz continued. “A more mean version. And our team will be on a level that is higher than it already is.”