Alex Pereira inducted into GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame ahead of UFC 295 title fight return

Ahead of his Octagon return next week in an attempt to become a two-division UFC championship winner, former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing titleholder, Alex Pereira has become the third fighter under the London-based organization’s banner to receive an induction into their Hall of Fame.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, makes his return to the Octagon next weekend atop UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden in New York – taking on former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka in a vacant divisional title fight in ‘The Big Apple’.

Last time out, the Sao Paulo knockout artist co-headlined UFC 291 back in July, turning in a close, split decision win over former champion, Jan Blachowicz in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alex Pereira inducted into GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame

And ahead of his return next weekend in New York – Pereira, who held both middleweight and light heavyweight gold under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing, received an induction into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

“Congratulations to @AlexPereiraUFC on becoming the newest inductee into the GLORY Hall of Fame,” GLORY Kickboxing posted on their official X account.

Departing GLORY Kickboxing back in 2021 ahead of his UFC debut in November of that year at Madison Square Garden, Pereira landed notable victories over the likes of Dustin Jacoby, Israel Adesanya, Simon Marcus, Yousri Belgaroui, Jason Wilnis, and Artem Vakhitov.

Winning undisputed UFC middleweight gold against arch-rival, Adesanya back in November of last year, Brazilian knockout force, Pereira won the divisional title with a fifth round rallying TKO win – handing the City Kickboxing striker his first loss at the middleweight limit in mixed martial arts competition.

