Jon Jones Downplays Daniel Cormier Being Two-Division Champion

Jon Jones downplays the accomplishment that Daniel Cormier achieved by being a two-division champion. He’s the former UFC light heavyweight and current heavyweight champion. Cormier gave up the light heavyweight title on Friday.

Alexander Gustafsson was finished in the third round by strikes by Jones in the UFC 232 main event. This light heavyweight title fight went down on Saturday night (December 29, 2018) at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Following the fight, Jones called out DC for a third fight. While speaking with the media at the post-fight presser, the new champ made it known that he has beaten DC twice. Now, he wants to end the legitimacy of Cormier being the light heavyweight champion due to the harsh words said by Cormier.



“He was never the light heavyweight champion. He never beat me,” Jones said to MMAJunkie. “This has been my era since 2011. I want to make that loud and clear. ‘DC’ is no champ-champ. When we talk about an asterisk next to my name. There’s always going to be an asterisk next to the idea of him being a champ-champ.”

Jones To Heavyweight?