Conor McGregor Wants To Headline UFC 230 After “Sparking” Khabib

Conor McGregor could fight two times in one month.

That is if everything goes according to plan for “The Notorious” this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018). McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. The match is being called the biggest fight in UFC history.

McGregor is a well renowned knockout artist and has a history of starching some of his opponents inside the Octagon. Names such as Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Dennis Siver come to mind. If he’s able to do the same to Khabib this weekend, McGregor wants to jump right back into the cage.

During today’s (Thurs. October 4, 2018) pre-fight press conference, McGregor mentioned as much. McGregor said he’d like to “spark” Khabib and go on to main event UFC 230 next month:

“I may want to spark Khabib and headline that Madison Square Garden card,” McGregor said. “November 3rd. That’s less than a month away from this one. I may want to do that one. That’s what I’m thinking of to be honest. So we’ll see what happens.”

Recently, it was announced that a women’s flyweight title fight will main event UFC 230. Valentina Shevchenko will face Sijara Eubanks for the vacant belt. This has been rather underwhelming for fans, who were expecting a much more high-profile headliner.

Some speculated that Nate Diaz vs. Dusting Poirier could be elevated. The pair will fight in a lightweight contest in the co-main event. Diaz and Poirier have campaigned to have the fight moved up to 165 pounds for an inaugural title.

That idea, however, has been shot down by UFC President Dana White. If McGregor is able to do what he says he’d like to do, and main event UFC 230, it’d certainly be massive.