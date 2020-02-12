Maycee Barber Undergoes Successful Surgery, Out For Nine Months

Spread the word!













UFC women’s flyweight prospect Maycee Barber underwent successful surgery on her torn ACL.

Barber suffered the injury early on in her fight with Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 last month. However, she continued to fight for the full three rounds en route to losing her first-ever professional fight via unanimous decision.

It hasn’t deterred her from her goal of becoming the UFC’s youngest-ever champion, though. Barber successfully went under the knife recently and is expected to be out for nine months. And it wouldn’t be a surprise if she stuck to her goal of returning by the end of the year.

“Maycee Barber (@MayceeBarber) underwent successful surgery on her torn ACL moments ago in Milwaukee, per her father,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted. “Procedure was done by Dr. Michael Gordon, former team physician of the Milwaukee Bucks. Expected timeframe for full recovery is nine months.”

Barber received plenty of criticism for the way she handled the loss. For one, she took control of the mic after the fight and had some condescending words for Modafferi. She then blamed the doctor for checking in on her injury in between rounds.

However, she could erase all of that with an impressive win upon her return.

