Maycee Barber Still Wants To Become Youngest Ever UFC Champion Despite Defeat At UFC 246

Despite suffering defeat Maycee Barber (8-1) remains intent on becoming the youngest champion in history. The 21-year-old lost her perfect record at UFC 246, losing a lopsided decision against MMA veteran Roxanna Modafferi. Barber suffered a complete ACL tear early in the fight according to her father Bucky Barber. She is expected to be out of the cage for nine months.

‘The Future’ took to social media to address her loss and state her intentions moving forward. In an Instagram post she said.

What a life. Tonight may not have gone my way but there is not a single piece of regret in me. I am so blessed to live the life I have and I thank God everyday for the people in it. Thank you @roxyfighter for sharing the octagon with me tonight. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t plan on walking out of there 9-0 but I did what I could and tonight that wasn’t enough to get my hand raised. Huge thank you to everyone who supports me and this journey through the ups and downs. I couldn’t ask for a better team to have by my side to cheer with me when I win and wipe my tears (and blood🤷‍♀️) when I lose. I love you all. I’ll be back (it might take a few days of healing 😂)…The outcome of this fight may not have happened according to plan but my Goal of beating Jon Jones record and being the youngest champion in UFC history stays the same.”

Light-heavyweight king Jon Jones claimed his first UFC title at 23-years-old. The Flyweight prospect Barber now faces a race against time to rehab from injury and begin her climb up the UFC rankings towards the 125lb title.

