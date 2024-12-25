Video – Jiri Prochazka shadow boxes on home treadmill ahead of UFC 311 fight with Jamahal Hill

Known for his rather unconventional training methods, Jiri Prochazka doesn’t appear ready to buck that trend ahead of his return at UFC 311 against fellow former titleholder, Jamahal Hill — shadow boxing and striking whilst on a treadmill ahead of his comeback fight.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and the current number two ranted divisional contender, has been out of action since he featured at UFC 303 back in June, headlining the card on short-notice during International Fight Week.

And dropping his second consecutive loss to former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira, Czech Republic fan-favorite, Prochazka dropped a thunderous second round high-kick knockout defeat to the Brazilian.

Booking his return at the beginning of next year on the main card of UFC 311 in Los Angeles, Rizin FF alum, Prochazka will take on the similarly returning, Hill — who has yet to feature since his own devastating knockout loss to the above-mentioned, Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka trains on treadmill at home ahead of UFC 311 comeback fight

Posting footage of himself training on social media this week ahead of his UFC 311 return, Prochazka explained that just because he is back home from the gym — training and preparation does not stop.

It doesnt end in the gym ⚡️👹⚡️

Boldly claiming he will knock the signature ponytail haircut from the head of Prochazka ahead of their pairing, Hill’s war of words appear to have no baring on the Czech native, who insisted he was not paying attention to any attempt of trash talk.

“I don’t care what he’s (Jamahal Hill) saying because it’s not just primarily about me, it just shows what what is in his head,” Jiri Prochazka explained during an interview with MMA Fighting. “Man, I don’t care about what other people say about me because when you know how this works, how to work the mental of the human body, so how people can speak about others and why they speak about others, especially when he don’t know me personally. He knows just my fighting style and in that, he’s totally out with his commentary.”