Dustin Poirier welcomes trilogy BMF title fight with Max Holloway in return: ‘Last dance’

Former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has welcomed the chance to take on former two-time foe, Max Holloway in a future trilogy bout in the future — particularly if the symbolic BMF crown is up for grabs against the Hawaiin.

Poirier, the current number four ranked lightweight challenger, has been sidelined since June, most recently headlining UFC 302 in an undisputed title charge against pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev.

And suffering an eventual fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to the Russian, Poirier revealed earlier this summer how he planned to make one final Octagon appearance — if not two, eyeing a return to his native New Orleans to compete in the future.

Following the aforenoted, Holloway’s stunning knockout loss to the unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria last month, Poirier welcomed the chance to face him in a trilogy fight in the future — especially if he’s afforded the chance once more to win the symbolic BMF crown.

Dustin Poirier welcomes BMF trilogy fight with Max Holloway next

“Last dance,” Dustin Poirier replied to a user on X who encouraged him to take on the above-mentioned, Max Holloway in his return to the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier’s comments come off the back of confirmation from Holloway that he will only compete at the lightweight limit from now on, off the back of his defeat to Topuria, and reveal plans to make his comeback as soon as International Fight Week next year.

“I’m done with 145,” Max Holloway said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel. “Your boy is only getting older. I turn 33 (in December). No excuses, this cut was easy, bro. Shout out to (nutritionist) Tyler Minton, shout out to my wife, they helped make this cut really easy, but it takes a toll cutting weight, period, at whatever weight you are.”

“…I’m probably not ever going back to ’45,” Max Holloway explained. “I love what I did. I did what I did. I did what I had to do there. I worked my way back, I clawed my back up to the championship fight multiple times there. I was a champion, I defended at that weight. Now it’s time to move on to the next chapter, and 155, there’s a bunch of fun fights that I cannot wait to take.”