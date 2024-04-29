Max Holloway reacts to Ilia Topuria’s lenghty call out: ‘I’m not reading this, bro. What the hell is wrong with you?’

ByRoss Markey
Max Holloway reacts to Ilia Topuria call out I'm not reading that what the hell is wrong with you UFC

Receiving a rather lengthy call out from undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria after his stunning UFC 300 victory, Max Holloway admitted he was taken aback at the Georgian’s offer – claiming he didn’t even take the time to read the response. 

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion and the recently-minted symbolic BMF titleholder, earned that second crown in emphatic fashion at UFC 300 earlier this month.

Max Holloway Justin Gaethje KO UFC 300 Pros react UFC 1024x587 1

En route to an eventual decision win over then-holder Justin Gaethje, Holloway urged the former to stand and trade with him in the final seconds of the fifth round, turning in a blistering left hook knockout with a single second remaining in the bout.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor issued stark warning ahead of fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303: 'He's in for a long night'

As for Topuria, the Spaniard resident headlined UFC 298 back in February, ending the dominant featherweight title run of Alexander Volkanovski with a crushing second round KO win in Anaheim.

gettyimages 2019431702 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Weighing up a slew of fights in the aftermath of his stoppage win against Gaethje, Hawaiian favorite, Holloway welcomed clashes with lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, as well as a featherweight return to tangle with the above-mentioned, Topuria.

Laying out his demands to defend his title with Holloway on home soil, Topuria claimed if the former would not oblige, he would simply face off with would-be common-opponent, Brian Ortega instead.

Max Holloway reacts to Ilia Topuria call out

However, taking umbrage with Topuria’s comments, Holloway claimed he was surprised at the length of the defending champion’s social media response.

Holloway BMF title UFC 300
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“He (Ilia Topuria) writes like a freakin’ paragraph to me,” Max Holloway said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I didn’t even read it, that’s how long it was. He writes a paragraph to me, and I was just tripping out. It was like an angry girlfriend text, you know, Like my wife don’t even text me like that.”

READ MORE:  Justin Gaethje ruled from future Islam Makhachev fight after UFC 300 loss: 'He was the biggest threat to us'

“I read the first sentence and I was like, ‘I’m not reading this, bro,”’ Max Holloway continued. “‘What the hell is wrong with you?’ I don’t know what’s going on. I rea the first two and then I saw you had to scroll, I was like ‘What the f*ck? Did I make my wife mad?’ I had to make sure it wasn’t her.” 

Furthermore, during Rogan’s conversation with Holloway – the long-time color-commentator claimed he had heard Topuria turned down the chance to fight the above-mentioned, Volkanovski in a UFC 305 title fight rematch in August.

Who wins in a future championship fight: Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway?

READ MORE:  RIZIN president slams ONE Championship's 'fund-based' survival scheme: 'It's like being on life support'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts