Max Holloway open to fiery Conor McGregor rematch for BMF belt after UFC 300 win: ‘We got options’

After stealing the show at UFC 300, Max Holloway has “got options”, and these options may now include a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

Holloway threw down with Justin Gathje Saturday at the T-Mobile arena and both warriors delivered a true battle to the fans. Round after round, they tested each other. Gaethje’s leg kicks were on point, but the volume from Max Holloway’s standup game was overwhelming. A sinister spinning back-kick that caught Gaethje in the face and nose was an early blow that gave ‘The Highlight’ even more adversity to overcome.

The fourth round may have truly been the only round that Gathje won. Each round was pretty close, but Holloway always managed to clinch each round in a clear and convincing fashion. This is why everybody was amazed when, at the very end of the last round, with about 10 seconds left, Holloway pointed to the center of the cage and challenged Gaethje to stand toe-to-toe with him and trade. And Gaethje obliged.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

What happened next will likely go down as the craziest moment in Max Holloway’s career. The two men stood directly in front of each other and began unleashing devastating hooks and uppercuts. Hardly a strike was landed, though, until with about three seconds left on the clock, a solid blow connected with Gaethje’s face that sent him completely into a different realm. Justin Gaethje went limp and face-planted onto the canvas, and it was truly like a scene from a movie.

Max Holloway Could rematch Conor McGregor for the BMF Belt, or chase a featherweight title fight

After making such a monumental statement at UFC 300, Holloway has now seen a number of opportunities open up for him. A fight with Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title beckons, while the allure of another huge money fight probably seems undeniable to him.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

In the post-fight press conference, Holloway made it clear that he would be open to a rematch with McGregor. Such a fight would have to wait though, as it also became clear last night that McGregor and Michael Chandler will finally face off at UFC 303 later this year.

Holloway: Conor McGregor likes to consider himself a BMF. We got options. #UFC300 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) April 14, 2024

