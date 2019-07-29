Max Holloway Issues Classy Statement Towards Frankie Edgar

Spread the word!













Over the weekend (Sat. July 27, 2019) Max Holloway racked up another successful title defense, besting former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar after five rounds.

The pair headlined the UFC 240 pay-per-view (PPV) from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Edgar was visibly upset after the defeat but vowed to come back again, stating he has plenty of fight left in him. “Blessed” recently took to Instagram and issued out a classy statement towards Edgar after the bout.

“The GOAT talk always makes me cringe. Legends can coexist. Frankie was gonna win no matter what last night because I am part Frankie. I am who I am as a father and martial artist because of some of the things I’ve learned from Frankie and coach Mark Henry.

“Proud to be Hawaiian, proud to be honorary Canadian. But if you know this sport the way us fighters know it, every champ reps a little bit of Jersey whether they like it or not because of these two legends”

With Holloway now passing the test that is Frankie Edgar, another challenge awaits. Alexander Volkanovski has emerged as the frontrunner for the next title opportunity. With a big PPV card in Australia coming up, adding such a bout to the lineup could be massive.

What do you think about Holloway’s statement after his win over Edgar?