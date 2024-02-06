Dustin Poirier reveals reason he chose to fight at UFC 299 instead of UFC 300: ‘This just made more sense’

Dustin Poirier was hoping to be part of UFC 300 on April 13.

Instead, ‘The Diamond’ will step into the co-main event spotlight a month earlier when the promotion returns to Miami, Florida for UFC 299. Poirier is set to square off with rising lightweight contender Benoit Saint-Denis at the event, but many fight fans were still confused as to why the bout was booked for March 9 when Poirier had already expressed interest in being part of the promotion’s next big landmark event.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier cleared up the confusion by confirming that it was he, not the UFC, who insisted the bout go down at UFC 299.

“They offered me this fight for 300,” Poirier said. “I was talking with Hunter (Campbell). We were like, maybe the opening of the pay-per-view, maybe the second fight of the pay-per-view. And then 299 we started talking about, and to be the co-main event, that’s a much bigger slot. It’s close to my training camp, it’s close to home. From New Orleans, straight flight to Fort Lauderdale or to Miami, so it’s easy to do for people. “I wanted to be part of 300, but this just made more sense I think,” Poirier continued. “Yeah, (it was my call). They did, they offered it.”

Dustin Poirier Fight the Biggest of Benoit Saint-Denis’ career

Last Week, Poirier gave everyone a scare when he claimed that the contest was no longer on the docket. Four hours later, he retracted his statement feigning miscommunication between him and his manager.

The fight will serve as a massive step up in competition for Saint-Denis who currently sits as the No. 12 ranked lightweight versus Poirier who occupies the No. 3 spot. Though, that’s not to say the ‘God of War’ hasn’t earned his opportunity. Saint-Denis is riding a five-fight win streak, including victories over Thiago Moisés and Matt Frevola in his last two outings.

Dustin Poirier will be looking to bounce back after suffering a second-round head kick KO against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in July.