UFC welterweight Max Griffin has made sure his opponent isn’t the only one to leave their fight with a lasting scar.

Griffin faced off against Razim Brahimaj on the undercard of UFC on ESPN 17 in November. The back-and-forth contest came to a sudden end after Griffin landed an elbow in the clinch and referee Mark smith called for a halt to the bout. After some initial confusion, it became clear that Brahimaj’s ear had nearly become detached from his head, leading to the stoppage.

Max Griffin elbows Ramiz Brahimaj ear off his head, viewer discretion is advised.. 😳 #UFCVegas13



🎥 @btsportufc pic.twitter.com/hTEDRxaB6i — Danny Culley (@DannyCulley1) November 8, 2020

Griffin has since taken to his Twitter account to show off some new ink he got to commemorate the victory. He posted a picture of his “souvenEar”, a tattoo on his elbow depicting an ear being torn off (with what appears to be a hook in it for some reason).

Griffin made his UFC debut in 2016 after establishing himself as one of the top welterweights on the regional scene. His debut against Colby Covington is a memorable point in MMA history, as it marks the debut of Covington’s heel persona. While he has yet to string together consecutive wins under the UFC banner, Max Pain has fought a number of notable names in the division, most memorably in a Fight of the Night against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and taking a decision win over Mike Perry.

Griffin is looking to build momentum off his latest win. He called out a number of big names following the victory, and given his propensity to engage in exciting fights, will be worth watching regardless of who he is faced off against. It should be exciting to see what Griffin does in his next fight, and what kind of tattoo he’ll get to remember it.

What do you think of Max Griffin’s tattoo? Let us know!