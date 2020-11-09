UFC welterweight Max Griffin is targeting a big name opponent next.

Griffin returned to the win column with a gruesome third-round TKO win over Ramiz Brahimaj where the latter’s ear appeared to be coming off.

With the damage he inflicted on Brahimaj going viral, Griffin is now looking ahead to a bigger name and has two in particular that he wants — former interim champion Carlos Condit and current ranked welterweight Vicente Luque.

“I have respect for all these guys, but there are some names I need to throw out,” Griffin said after the fight (via MMA Junkie). “Carlos Condit, I’ve always wanted to fight a legend like him. I have so much respect for him. I love that man.

“And Vicente Luque—he’s a beast. He slugs it out and that would be a sick fight.”

In reality, a fight with Luque seems highly unlikely.

The Brazilian is currently ranked No. 10 in the welterweight rankings and is looking to climb up further by facing similarly ranked opponents. Griffin, meanwhile, is unranked and only just snapped a two-fight losing streak.

That said, a fight with Condit is more likely.

The 36-year-old recently snapped a five-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision win over Court McGee last month. He is unlikely to face a ranked opponent anytime soon and it would make more sense for him to face unranked opponents such as Griffin who will be looking to add a legend to their resume.

Given that Griffin prefers to strike rather than grapple, it would certainly be an entertaining contest.

Who do you think Griffin should face next?